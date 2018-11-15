200 Companies in China are Interested to Invest in Bulgaria

Representatives of more than 200 companies from China were in Bulgaria this year, looking at opportunities for investment in the country and partnerships with Bulgarian companies. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev at the opening of the International Conference of Young Leaders, which is part of "16 + 1".

"This is another year in which we report steady growth of bilateral trade between Bulgaria and China," he said. According to the Deputy Minister for the first six months of 2018 our country has exported goods worth more than $ 366 million for the second largest economy in the world. This is an increase of 10% on an annual basis.



At the same time, bilateral trade between Bulgaria and China for the past year is over 2 billion dollars. Alexander Manolev predicts that these results will continue in the coming year and even have the opportunity to improve.