Bulgaria’s Jobless Rate Increased by 0.3% Month-on-Month to 5.9% at the End of October

Bulgaria’s jobless rate increased by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 5.9% at the end of October, the government's Employment Agency said on Thursday, quoted by SeeNews. 

A total of 193,499 people were unemployed at the end of October, of which 36,143 newly-registered with labour offices during the month, the Employment Agency said in a statement.

The number of people who found a job in October totalled 18,743.

There were 14,611 registered job vacancies in October. The highest share of vacancies was registered in the manufacturing sector, 29.7% of the total.

Bulgaria, a nation of some 7.1 million, had a total of 3.28 million economically active people in the 15-64 years age bracket in 2017.

 

