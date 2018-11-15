Bulgaria Will Propose to UNWTO and UNESCO to Create a Global Route of Ancient Civilisations

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 15, 2018, Thursday // 14:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Propose to UNWTO and UNESCO to Create a Global Route of Ancient Civilisations archive

''Bulgaria will propose to the World Tourism Organisation and UNESCO the creation of a global route of ancient civilisations'', Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said during the 2nd International Congress of World Civilisations and Historical Routes, Focus News Agency reports.

She said the idea would support local community development through cultural and historical heritage.

“The idea is to invite all the continents to participate in creating such a route of ancient civilisations so that they get even better known. With routes that will be entirely focused on cultural and historical heritage,” she said.

''In Bulgaria, the route would include the sites from UNESCO’s list'', she added.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolina Angelkova, tourism, UNESCO, culture, history
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria