Bulgaria Will Propose to UNWTO and UNESCO to Create a Global Route of Ancient Civilisations
''Bulgaria will propose to the World Tourism Organisation and UNESCO the creation of a global route of ancient civilisations'', Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said during the 2nd International Congress of World Civilisations and Historical Routes, Focus News Agency reports.
She said the idea would support local community development through cultural and historical heritage.
“The idea is to invite all the continents to participate in creating such a route of ancient civilisations so that they get even better known. With routes that will be entirely focused on cultural and historical heritage,” she said.
''In Bulgaria, the route would include the sites from UNESCO’s list'', she added.
