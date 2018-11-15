Two Strong Earthquakes Were Recorded Today in the Ionian Sea

November 15, 2018, Thursday
Two earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.8 and 5.1 on the Richter were recorded today in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece, TASS reported, referring to the Euro-Mediterranean seismological center. The quakes are registered 275 kilometers west of Athens. and they reached a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information about injured people and there is no threat of tsunami.

On October 26, a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Ionian Sea, causing material damage.

Tags: Ionian Sea, earthquakes, greece, Athens, tsunami
