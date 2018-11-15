EU Calls an Extraordinary Meeting on Brexit

World » EU | November 15, 2018, Thursday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU Calls an Extraordinary Meeting on Brexit Източник: pixabay

European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on Nov. 25 to formally sign off on a Brexit agreement, even as European Council President Donald Tusk cautioned that “extraordinary” developments could derail the timeline, according to Bloomberg. 

“The agreement is now being analyzed by all the member states,” Tusk told reporters in Brussels on Thursday. “I hope that there will not be too many comments,” he said after meeting EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. “If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting, in order to finalize and formalize the Brexit agreement.”
 
Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing from her Cabinet on Wednesday for a draft withdrawal treaty agreed between EU and British negotiators following months of acrimonious talks. Amid an escalating backlash from hardliners in her party, she warned of “difficult days ahead” as the deal needs to be approved by the U.K. Parliament in addition to EU member states.
 
 
Barnier said the agreement was “fair and balanced” and lays the groundwork for an “ambitious new partnership.” But he warned of the hard work to come.
 
“Our work is not finished,” he said. There’s a “long road ahead of us on both sides.”
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, extraordinary meeting, EU, Brexit, talks, agreement, Michel Barnier, theresa may
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria