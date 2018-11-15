Struma Motorway in Sandanski-Kresna Section Will be Opened in Early December

''The Struma motorway in the section between Sandanski and Kresna will be officially opened at the beginning of December'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told a briefing after his meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the Bulgarian National Television reports.



The opening will coincide with the bilateral intergovernmental meeting. Additionally, an expansion of the border checkpoints will speed up border crossing, the Bulgarian prime minister said.



Borissov expressed hope that Bulgaria’s neighbours would become partners within NATO and the EU.



“This is good for Macedonia, it is good for us as well. I hope that the problem between Greece and Macedonia over the name will be resolved so that all countries in our region could develop connectivity in every area – architecture, culture, education, road infrastructure – and give our peoples an opportunity to do business, travel, make tourist visits and get to know each other better,” he said.

Zoran Zaev expressed his satisfaction with the frequent and fruitful meetings with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov. Among the many beneficial outcomes, he referred to the Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia, our country's support for the integration of the Western Balkan countries into NATO and the EU, and the construction of infrastructure between the two countries - roads and railways and gas links.

''The trade between the two countries exceeded 500 million euros, but we want to reach one billion euros'', Zaev added.