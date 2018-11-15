The EU Invests Over EUR 290 mln in Bulgarian Rail Transport

290.4 mln. euros will be invested in a modern, fast and safe rail links between Plovdiv and Burgas, connecting some of the largest cities in the country with the Black Sea, reported the press office of the EC Representation in Bulgaria.



EU targets investment to help build high-speed railway corridor Orient / East Mediterranean TEN-T (TEN-T), connecting Central to Southeast Europe.



The project will reduce travel time by 40 minutes for passengers. Trains will reach a speed of between 130 and 160 km / h in the 293 km stretch. This will make the train journey competitive with road transport.