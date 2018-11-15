Eight Allies,Including Bulgaria, Join Forces in Romania for Exercise SCORPIONS FURY 18

Around 1,800 troops from NATO Allies Bulgaria, Canada, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain are taking part in the Romania-led exercise SCORPIONS FURY 18 from 5 to 16 November.

This will include computer-assisted training, live-firings and other field training exercises at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, Romania.

The exercise aims to certify the South-East Multinational Brigade Headquarters for full capability, by planning and executing a NATO Article 5 operation over assigned forces within a command post exercise.

The South-East Multinational Brigade is part of NATO’s enhanced forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance and the Black Sea region, as part of NATO’s response to a more challenging security environment. It conducts training, exercises and operations contributing to collective defence of Alliance territory and populations.