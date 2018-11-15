Eight Allies,Including Bulgaria, Join Forces in Romania for Exercise SCORPIONS FURY 18
Around 1,800 troops from NATO Allies Bulgaria, Canada, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain are taking part in the Romania-led exercise SCORPIONS FURY 18 from 5 to 16 November.
This will include computer-assisted training, live-firings and other field training exercises at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, Romania.
The exercise aims to certify the South-East Multinational Brigade Headquarters for full capability, by planning and executing a NATO Article 5 operation over assigned forces within a command post exercise.
The South-East Multinational Brigade is part of NATO’s enhanced forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance and the Black Sea region, as part of NATO’s response to a more challenging security environment. It conducts training, exercises and operations contributing to collective defence of Alliance territory and populations.
- » Bulgaria and Armenia Discuss Possibilities For Joint Military Exercises
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Joining the UN Pact on Migration First Must be Discussed in Parliament
- » Austria Accuses Colonel of Spying for Russia for Decades
- » Trump in Paris Slams Macron's 'Insulting' EU Army Proposals
- » The Bulgarian and Romanian Naval Forces Started their Annual Exercise Poseidon 2018
- » Smart Lie-Detection System to Tighten EU's Busy Borders