Bulgarian PM Borisov Opens Digitization Summit in Sofia
The Summit has been opened by Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov and European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel.
The aim of the Digital Agenda is digital transformation and modernisation of public administration, greater cyber security and the improvement of business climate in the region.
The summit in Sofia is attended by 400 representatives of the European startup ecosystem
