Village near Chicago Signs Friendship Agreement with Bulgarian City Pernik

Chicago and the suburbs have the second largest Bulgarian population outside of the Eastern European country itself, and now one of those suburbs is forging closer ties with a Bulgarian city to share ideas and promote intercultural understanding, reports Daily Herald.

Mayors for Elk Grove Village and Pernik, Bulgaria, an industrial town in the western part of the country, inked a friendship agreement this week under the Sister Cities program.

"It's amazing as big as the world is, how small it really is, and how much we have in common," Elk Grove Mayor Craig Johnson said after hosting a delegation of Pernik officials for dinner on Tuesday.

"I saw how beautiful your city was and how well organized everything is," Pernik Mayor Vyara Tserovska said through a translator. "We hope to model after what you have here."