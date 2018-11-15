Bulgaria Adds More Websites to iGaming Blacklist

The State Commission on Gambling (SCG) of Bulgaria has added four more websites to its blacklist of iGaming companies that are operating without a license, reports europeangaming.eu

The four websites added to the blacklist as per order no. 1913 of October 28 and no. 1991 of November 9 are nissicasino.com, 1xbet72.com, pokernox.com, 1xdcxc.host.

The SCG periodically updates the list of illegal gambling sites.

The State Commission on Gambling has been established for the purpose of inspecting the compliance with the law of the activity of the gambling games organisers, the producers of gabling game equipment, the distributors and service organisations for the maintenance and repair works of such equipment performed on the territory of Bulgaria.