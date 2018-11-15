Bulgarian Central Bank Approves OTP's Purchase of SocGen's Local Business

Business | November 15, 2018, Thursday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Central Bank Approves OTP's Purchase of SocGen's Local Business

Bulgaria’s central bank has given Hungary’s OTP Bank the green light to buy Societe Generale’s Bulgarian businesses, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday, reports Reuters

OTP’s Bulgarian unit DSK Bank will incorporate Societe Generale Expressbank AD’s market share of about 6.7 percent, with the cumulative 19 percent making it a contender for the top spot in the country’s banking market.

DSK, which has been profitable since OTP took it over in 2003, is Bulgaria’s second largest lender.

Societe Generale is selling businesses that either lack critical size or potential for synergies, opening the way for growth-hungry and well-capitalised OTP to expand in markets it considers core to its growth strategy.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria