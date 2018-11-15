Winter Tires are Mandatory from Today in Bulgaria

As of November 15, drivers should have changed tires to be adapted to winter conditions or their tread to be over 4 mm.

It will also check whether the headlamps are set correctly and that the windscreen wipers are in good condition.



If there is anything wrong, the fine would be BGN 50.



It is important to know that usually this responsibility applies not only to local drivers but also to those who drive cars from abroad, announced the European Consumer Center Bulgaria. The requirement is according to the latest changes in the Road Traffic Act.



A fine of BGN 50 is also provided for driving worn or damaged tires as well.