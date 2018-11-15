Bulgarian Parliament to Discuss Stricter Punishments For Domestic Violence

Up to 5 years in prison for psychological harassment and persecution in the context of domestic violence. This includes amendments to the Penal Code that will be discussed in National Assembly today, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Harassment outside the family will be punished by imprisonment for up to one year or probation.

Among the importers of the bill is the National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva. She nnounced that she accepts the fight against domestic violence as a personal cause.