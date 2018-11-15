Bulgaria and Armenia Discuss Possibilities For Joint Military Exercises

Possibilities for conducting joint military exercises have been discussed by Chief of Defense General Andrei Botsev and the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.



The meeting is part of Davtyan’s two-day official visit to Bulgaria by at the invitation of Andrey Botsev. Possibilities to work for expanding cooperation between the military education institutions of the two countries have also been discussed.



The Armenian military delegation has also met with Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.