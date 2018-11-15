Bulgaria and Armenia Discuss Possibilities For Joint Military Exercises

Politics » DEFENSE | November 15, 2018, Thursday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Armenia Discuss Possibilities For Joint Military Exercises pixabay.com

Possibilities for conducting joint military exercises have been discussed by Chief of Defense General Andrei Botsev and the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The meeting is part of Davtyan’s two-day official visit to Bulgaria by at the invitation of Andrey Botsev. Possibilities to work for expanding cooperation between the military education institutions of the two countries have also been discussed.

The Armenian military delegation has also met with Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: military education, Krasimir Karakachanov, Armenia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria