It Will Remain Considerably Cloudy Today, with Light Rain

Bulgaria: It Will Remain Considerably Cloudy Today, with Light Rain pixabay.com

 It will remain considerably cloudy today, with light rain. In the afternoon temporary breaks in clouds expected across Western Bulgaria and central parts of Southern Bulgaria.

There will be light to moderate wind from the north-northeast, in Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon it will occasionally increase. Cool air is set to invade the country, bringing the maximum temperatures down to 7°C to 12°C, in Sofia – about 7°C.

Pressure is higher than the average for November and will remain unchanged This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

