It Will Remain Considerably Cloudy Today, with Light Rain
It will remain considerably cloudy today, with light rain. In the afternoon temporary breaks in clouds expected across Western Bulgaria and central parts of Southern Bulgaria.
There will be light to moderate wind from the north-northeast, in Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon it will occasionally increase. Cool air is set to invade the country, bringing the maximum temperatures down to 7°C to 12°C, in Sofia – about 7°C.
Pressure is higher than the average for November and will remain unchanged This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
- » Two Strong Earthquakes Were Recorded Today in the Ionian Sea
- » First Snow in Some Places Around Bulgaria Over the Weekend
- » Death Toll Climbs to 48 in California's Most Lethal Wildfire Disaster
- » Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea
- » Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas
- » Over 2350 Old Tires have been Collected in Sofia in the Last Month