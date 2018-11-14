World Diabetes Day: How is the Disease Caused?

The number of people, whio do not know they have diabetes is very high, which is why regular prophylaxis and a healthy lifestyle is important, Prof. Ivona Daskalova , Head of the Clinic of Endocrinology and Diseases of Burning at the Military Medical Academy, told BNT breakfast programme on 14th of Novemner. She stressed that diabetes is triggered by poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyle and stress.

The family should take part when they have diabetes - to regulate the diet, to stimulate sports.

There are 425 million people with diabetes and their number is expected to grow sharply. In Bulgaria statistics on diabetes patients are not very accurate, but they are between 5% and 8% of the population. There is a high percentage of people who do not know that they suffer from diabetes, Prof. Ivona Daskalova explained.

Prof. Ivona Daskalova: There may also be a pre-diabetic condition that can be influenced. Prevention is therefore important. The most important thing for people diagnosed with diabetes is changing the life style.

Foods rich in carbohydrates and sugars, the consumption of high caloric foods, should be avoided, Prof. Daskalova pointed out. Irregular eating habits can also be linked weight gain and diabetes onset.