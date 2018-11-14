Bulgarian PM: Government Allocates BGN 52 Milion for Christmas Bonuses to Pensioners

The government will allocate nearly 52 million BGN for Christmas bonuses to pensions. Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on 14th of November at the beginning of the government’s weekly meeting, that 1,269,000 pensioners will receive bonuses to their pensions, reports BNT.

Along with this amount, Borissov said that since the start of his third term in office, over 200 million BGN have already been allocated to pensioners in Bulgaria, and during the time of his three terms in office, more than half a billion BGN have been allocated for the Bulgarian pensioners.

He described the budget for 2019 as the most up-to-date and "most generous budget since the beginning of the transition period in the country". He also thanked EC Vice President Frans Timmermans for the way he yesterday in the European Commission spoke on the progress report on Bulgaria under the CVM. His words, according to the Prime Minister, were objective, and he insisted on the socialists in Bulgaria to understand why Europe is assessing what is being done in the country and that is not happening inside Bulgaria.

For the first time, according to PM Borissov, since the beginning of of the progress reports under the CVM process, three of the six benchmarks in the last year's recommendations were closed and one of them was related to the fight against organized crime.

If the Dutch government reads the report carefully, it is very likely that by the end of the EC's mandate in October next year Bulgaria will be admitted to Schengen at least by air, the prime minister said.