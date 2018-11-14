New Checkpoint will be Opened on Romania-Bulgaria Border

The government took a decision to open the Krushari border checkpoint on the border with Romania, part of the bilateral agreement of 2012 for two new border checkpoints, the government press office said, reports Focus News Agency.

The other checkpoint, Kaynardzha, has been opened with a government decision of September 29, 2017. Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers implement joint control, in which case a person is stopped only once for entry and exit checks.