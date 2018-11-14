New Checkpoint will be Opened on Romania-Bulgaria Border
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government took a decision to open the Krushari border checkpoint on the border with Romania, part of the bilateral agreement of 2012 for two new border checkpoints, the government press office said, reports Focus News Agency.
The other checkpoint, Kaynardzha, has been opened with a government decision of September 29, 2017. Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers implement joint control, in which case a person is stopped only once for entry and exit checks.
- » Bulgarian PM: Government Allocates BGN 52 Milion for Christmas Bonuses to Pensioners
- » PM Borisov: Let's not Allow Bulgaria to Become a Cemetery for Old Diesel Cars
- » Train will Connect Bankya and Kazichene
- » A new border checkpoint is opened at the border with Romania
- » Prime Minister Borisov Asked for a Debate on the Issue of Media Freedom in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian PM: We Will Allocate Nearly 52mln BGN for Christmas Supplements For the Pensioners
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)