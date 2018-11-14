Ognian Zlatev, EC: Romania Took a Step Back on Important Topics, EC Adds 8 more Recommendations

Romania has taken a step back on the important topics, the European Commission is making 8 additional recommendations, Ognian Zlatev, Head of the EC Representation in Bulgaria, told Focus Radio regarding the latest monitoring reports. He said the EC saw a serious standstill in reform processes in Bulgaria’s northern neighbour. “In the previous report, Romania showed a standstill in the reform process over the past period. Obviously there is a retreat on topics on which the country was progressing in the past 10 years. We no longer consider those 12 recommendations of the previous EC report as sufficient. In this year’s report the EC added 8 more recommendations. It remains to be seen if Romania will cope with implementing these recommendations by the end of the current EC’s mandate. Let us not compare the two countries – each should work hard to overcome the remaining steps until the mechanism is terminated,” said Ognian Zlatev. The EC reports on Bulgaria and Romania cannot be compared, as the criteria and mechanisms are different, he noted, adding that the progress of each country depends solely on its own efforts and achievements.