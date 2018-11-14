Second Blow for Bulgaria's National Football Team Before the Games Against Cyprus and Slovenia
Striker Kiril Despodov was released from the national team of Bulgaria before visiting Cyprus (November 16th) and hosting Slovenia (November 19th). The player of CSKA Sofia has an injury that will prevent him from participating in the upcoming two games of the League of Nations tournament, reports Sportal.bg
Earlier, the coach Peter Hubchev and his staff have also released goalkeeper Plamen Iliev due to health reasons. Despite the huge efforts of the medical headquarters, the footballer is still not fully recovered from the injury he suffered in the match with Norway in Oslo, so it was decided not to risk his eventual participation in the next meetings.
