Train will Connect Bankya and Kazichene

From mid-December residents and guests of the capital will be able to travel between Bankya and Kazichene with the trains of BDZ-Passenger Transports Ltd. without having to switch transport, reports dnesbg.

The successful implementation of the trains comes after more than two years of persuading the institutions of the need to launch such direct city trains to cross the territory of Sofia.

The initiative from the Urban Transport and Infrastructure Association and supported by the business and municipal councilors, will allow the 33km distance between the two extreme areas of the capital to travel in less than an hour.

Although the rail carrier is expected to publish the final version of the train timetable, it can be said that the proposed organization will be implemented.

Trains in the direction Sofia - Bankya are increased to 5, one more compared to the current schedule. The association reminds that Kazichene - Bankya has a major potential for passenger transport, with intervals of up to 15-20 minutes in the busiest hours of the day. The railway connects the largest industrial areas in the city, as well as the large residential complexes - Nadezhda, Poduene and Druzhba.

The issue of the integration of transport documents between trains and public transport in Sofia remains open. In this regard, the association has already sent a letter to the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, Mr. Rosen Zhelyazkov, asking for a recent change in the tariffs of BDZ-Passenger Transports Ltd. to allow the issue of a single transport document - train- tram-bus.

The new ticket will make it easy for passengers to travel, especially at stations that are connected to metro stations. For example, passengers from Pernik will be able to reach the National Palace of Culture by train and metro without having to buy two tickets.