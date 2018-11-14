High Prices For Conversations with Other EU Countries Will be Limited

Lower prices for telephone calls between EU countries are proposed by the Parliament in Strasbourg. MEPs will vote on a resolution recommending new rules on telecommunications, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



The law will restrict from 15 May 2019 the cost of telephone calls within the European Union to 19 euro cents per minute for calls and 6 euro cents for messages.

The legislation will better protect smartphone users, including web service users, like some chat programs. The document will also insist on the introduction of high-speed 5G networks and the creation of an Emergency alert system.