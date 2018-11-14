High Prices For Conversations with Other EU Countries Will be Limited

World » EU | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: High Prices For Conversations with Other EU Countries Will be Limited Източник: pixabay

Lower prices for telephone calls between EU countries are proposed by the Parliament in Strasbourg. MEPs will vote on a resolution recommending new rules on telecommunications, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The law will restrict from 15 May 2019 the cost of telephone calls within the European Union to 19 euro cents per minute for calls and 6 euro cents for messages.

The legislation will better protect smartphone users, including web service users, like some chat programs. The document will also insist on the introduction of high-speed 5G networks and the creation of an Emergency alert system.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: telecommunications, 5g internet, Strasbourg, roaming, talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria