The EU introduces mandatory fingerprints and a chip into ID cards
The EU Commission plans to launch a proposed law to increase security within the bloc's borders, including fingerprinting in ID cards, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
EU citizens' ID cards (older than 12 years) and non-EU family members' residence cards will now include biometric data, namely fingerprints and facial images, stored on a chip in the cards. This will be accompanied with stronger safeguards on who can access the biometrics;
The right of EU countries to issue permanent identity cards for citizens over 70 if they meet the new requirements are retained. The remaining citizens will receive ID cards with a maximum validity of 10 years and for foreigners - licenses with a validity of up to five years.
The decision will enter into force two years after its final approval. Personal cards issued up to this date will be valid for the period they are in.
