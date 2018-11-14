A new border checkpoint is opened at the border with Romania

Тhe government took a decision to open the Krushari border checkpoint on the border with Romania, part of the bilateral agreement of 2012 for two new border checkpoints, the government press office said. The other checkpoint, Kaynardzha, has been opened with a government decision of September 29, 2017. Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers implement joint control, in which case a person is stopped only once for entry and exit checks.

Тhe working hours at the two border crossing points will be from 08.00 to 20.00, a limitation for international transport of people and goods up to the limit of a total weight of 3.5 tons.