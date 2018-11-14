A new border checkpoint is opened at the border with Romania

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 14:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A new border checkpoint is opened at the border with Romania Източник: pixabay

Тhe government took a decision to open the Krushari border checkpoint on the border with Romania, part of the bilateral agreement of 2012 for two new border checkpoints, the government press office said. The other checkpoint, Kaynardzha, has been opened with a government decision of September 29, 2017. Bulgarian and Romanian border police officers implement joint control, in which case a person is stopped only once for entry and exit checks.

Тhe working hours at the two border crossing points will be from 08.00 to 20.00, a limitation for international transport of people and goods up to the limit of a total weight of 3.5 tons.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Bulgaria, border checkpoint, Krushari
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria