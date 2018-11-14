Prime Minister Borisov Asked for a Debate on the Issue of Media Freedom in Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the beginning of the government meeting that he wanted to have a debate on the issue of media freedom in Bulgaria with the participation of European commissioners in the context of the fact that this topic was affected in the EC report on the progress of Bulgaria under the Cooperation Mechanism and verification, BTA reported, quoted by Darik. 

Borisov said that this debate should be held immediately. Oligarch who has created a media to defend what he has stolen, suddenly we should not bother this oligarch, whoever he is, we speak in principle, "Borisov said, pointing out that every defendant can make an electronic site within hours and complain of lack of media freedom.

"There isn't something not to worry us in relation to this topic, there is no information, there is nothing to be hidden in Bulgaria and not published, on the contrary, false news - there are plenty," said the Prime Minister. Borisov also pointed out that he had participated in public meetings of the most opposition media and was not once in a media that is believed to be supporting the government.

 

