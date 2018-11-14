Bulgarian PM: We Will Allocate Nearly 52mln BGN for Christmas Supplements For the Pensioners

''We will allocate nearly BGN 52 million for Christmas supplements to for 1,269,000 pensioners in Bulgaria'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the beginning of the government meeting, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Along with the amount which will be granted, Borissov said that since the start of his third term, over BGN 200 million have already been paid for pensioners in Bulgaria, and for all three of his mandates, together, over half a billion levs are paid for Bulgarian pensioners.



Boyko Borissov called the Budget for 2019, the most up-to-date and "most generous budget since the beginning of the transition to democracy."