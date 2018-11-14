Bulgarian PM: We Will Allocate Nearly 52mln BGN for Christmas Supplements For the Pensioners

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: We Will Allocate Nearly 52mln BGN for Christmas Supplements For the Pensioners Източник: pixabay

''We will allocate nearly BGN 52 million for Christmas supplements to for 1,269,000  pensioners in Bulgaria'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the beginning of the government meeting, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Along with the amount which will be granted, Borissov said that since the start of his third term, over BGN 200 million have already been paid for pensioners in Bulgaria, and for all three of his mandates, together, over half a billion levs are paid for Bulgarian pensioners.

Boyko Borissov called the Budget for 2019, the most up-to-date and "most generous budget since the beginning of the transition to democracy."

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pensioners, budget, Boyko Borissov, christmas supplements
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria