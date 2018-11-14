Within the Balkan Gas Hub, Bulgaria will also Build a Gas Exchange

Business » ENERGY | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Within the Balkan Gas Hub, Bulgaria will also Build a Gas Exchange

Within the framework of the Balkan gas hub, Bulgaria will build a gas exchange, which will also include private shareholders. This became clear during the discussion of changes in the country's energy strategy.

It will be extended to the gas transmission network from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Serbia. This will require 2 billion and 800 million leva. It is not yet clear when the gas exchange will be built, said Vladimir Marinov, director of Bulgartransgaz.

"The aim at this stage is that this exchange is not 100% state-owned and all end-users on the territory of Bulgaria, all trade unions and employers' organizations will be part of this exchange", Marinov explained.

With Bulgaria's participation in the project to build the liquefied gas terminal at the Alexandroupolis seaport, our country will have the opportunity to receive blue fuel from Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria