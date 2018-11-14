First Snow in Some Places Around Bulgaria Over the Weekend

Atmospheric pressure will drop somewhat, but will stay higher than the November average.

Over the next day it will be mostly cloudy. More significant temporary tearing of the cloud will occur over Western Bulgaria. In particular places, mostly in the evening hours it will rain. During the night it will be almost quiet, during the day will appear weak, in the western part of the Danube plain - to moderate northwest wind.

Minimum temperatures will be mostly between 0 and 5 degrees, the maximum - between 10-15 degrees, in the extreme western regions to 17-18 degrees.

Over the Black Sea will be cloudy, in places before noon foggy as well. In some places it will revert. A breezy north wind blows. Colder, with maximum air temperature between 10 and 13 degrees. The sea water temperature is 15-16 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains the cloud will be more significant, with more sun above the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria. It will blow temperate, high and open, and a temporary north-northwest wind. Temperatures will drop and the maximum height of 1200 meters will be about 8 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 2 degrees.

On Thursday night, the wind will orient from the north to the northeast, in eastern Bulgaria it will be moderate, temporary and strong, and the temperature will begin to decrease.

On Thursday, most of the country will have a cloudy weather, there will be some rainfall in the mountains, snow in the mountains.

On Friday, with the continued decrease in temperatures in separate locations in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, it is possible to overtake snow, which is insignificant. Predominant minimum temperatures will be between minus 1 and 4 degrees, maximum - between 6 and 11 degrees.

