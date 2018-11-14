Mobile Customs Teams in Bulgaria Seize over 51 Tonnes of illicit Fuel within a Week

Mobile customs teams have seized over 51 tonnes of illicit fuel within a week, on three occasions, said the Customs Agency.
On 8 November 2018, the customs team seized 35,495 litres of diesel fuel during an inspection of a property in the area of Sofia. Customs officers found three tank cars containing 1,954 litres, 3,751 litres and 29,790 litres of diesel, respectively, unaccompanied by the relevant documents under the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, reports Focus News Agency. 

On another occasion, the officers detained 6,366 litters of diesel and petrol without documents. On 2 November 2018, two vans were pulled over. In their trunks two one-tonne PVC containers were found, filled with about 700 litters of diesel fuel. The customs officers inspected also the places from which the fuel was purchased, as well as a third site operated by the same company, findning and sezing a total of 4,906 littres of petrol without documents. 

Another inspection of a petrol station near Svilengrad during the same period found 9,240 litters of fuel, mostly diesel, without documents under the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act.

