Death Toll Climbs to 48 in California's Most Lethal Wildfire Disaster
The remains of six more victims were found on Tuesday in and around a northern California town overrun by flames last week, raising the death toll to 48 in a wildfire disaster already ranked as California’s most lethal and destructive in state history, Reuters reports.
The latest tally of casualties from the Camp Fire was announced by Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea as forensic teams with cadaver dogs combed through a ghostly landscape strewn with ash and charred debris in Paradise, California, in the Sierra foothills about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco, reported Reuters.
- » First Snow in Some Places Around Bulgaria Over the Weekend
- » Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea
- » Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas
- » Over 2350 Old Tires have been Collected in Sofia in the Last Month
- » 44 Dead in California Fires
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Light Rain in Some Areas, Highs Between 10°C and 15°C