Death Toll Climbs to 48 in California's Most Lethal Wildfire Disaster

The remains of six more victims were found on Tuesday in and around a northern California town overrun by flames last week, raising the death toll to 48 in a wildfire disaster already ranked as California’s most lethal and destructive in state history, Reuters reports.



