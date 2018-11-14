Minister of Agriculture and Food Opens a Campaign to Support Bulgarian Food Producers

Minister of Agriculture and Food Rumen Porozhanov will open a round table launching a campaign to support Bulgarian food producers, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



Data show that only in the first eight months of 2018 the growth in the production of meat and dairy products in our country is between 10 and 20 per cent.

On an annual basis, the county accounted for an increase of 13 per cent for exports of food products and agricultural commodities.