Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea

Bulgaria joined the first global multi-agency operation codenamed 30 Days at Sea. The purpose of the operation is to ascertain violations and crimes resulting to pollution of sea environment, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

A total of 276 law enforcement and environmental agencies from 58 countries took part at the operation between October 1 and 31, led by Europol.

Over 500 offences, including illegal discharges of oil and garbage from vessels, shipbreaking, breaches of ship emissions regulations and pollution on rivers and land-based runoff to the sea, were detected.