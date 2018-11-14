Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 08:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea pixabay.com

Bulgaria joined the first global multi-agency operation codenamed 30 Days at Sea. The purpose of the operation is to ascertain violations and crimes resulting to pollution of sea environment, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

A total of 276 law enforcement and environmental agencies from 58 countries took part at the operation between October 1 and 31, led by Europol.

Over 500 offences, including illegal discharges of oil and garbage from vessels, shipbreaking, breaches of ship emissions regulations and pollution on rivers and land-based runoff to the sea, were detected.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pollution of sea, Europol, Bulgaria, monitoring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria