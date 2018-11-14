Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 08:18| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today it will be cloudy over most of the country, less so over Southwest Bulgaria. Rainfalls are expected in some places, chiefly in the evening. The atmospheric pressure, higher than the average for November, will decrease a little. Light wind will blow from northwest, moderate in the west of the Danube Plain.
Maximum temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, up to 17-18°C in the westernmost regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » First Snow in Some Places Around Bulgaria Over the Weekend
- » Death Toll Climbs to 48 in California's Most Lethal Wildfire Disaster
- » Bulgaria Joins 1st Global Multi-Agency Operation Codenamed 30 Days at Sea
- » Over 2350 Old Tires have been Collected in Sofia in the Last Month
- » 44 Dead in California Fires
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Light Rain in Some Areas, Highs Between 10°C and 15°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)