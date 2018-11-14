Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 14, 2018, Wednesday // 08:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas pixabay.com

Today it will be cloudy over most of the country, less so over Southwest Bulgaria. Rainfalls are expected in some places, chiefly in the evening. The atmospheric pressure, higher than the average for November, will decrease a little. Light wind will blow from northwest, moderate in the west of the Danube Plain.

Maximum temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, up to 17-18°C in the westernmost regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology,  told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: autumn, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria