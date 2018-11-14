Cloudy Skies Over Most of Bulgaria Today, Rain in Some Areas

Today it will be cloudy over most of the country, less so over Southwest Bulgaria. Rainfalls are expected in some places, chiefly in the evening. The atmospheric pressure, higher than the average for November, will decrease a little. Light wind will blow from northwest, moderate in the west of the Danube Plain.

Maximum temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, up to 17-18°C in the westernmost regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.