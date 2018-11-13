Four Newly Elected Constitutional Judges in Bulgaria Took Oaths

On 13th of November, the newly elected constitutional judges solemnly took their oath of office, reports BNT.

After the elections, Pavlina Panova and Nadezhda Dzhelepova received the support of their colleagues from the judges’ quota of the Suptreme Judicial Council.

The MPs voted in favour of the former deputy chair of the Court of Cassation, Krassimir Vlahov. Bulgaria’s Head of State, president rumen Radev, nominated the professor in European law, Atanas Semov.

The Constitutional Court's panel replaces its members on a quota principle distributed among the Supreme Judicial Council, the Presidency and the Parliament.