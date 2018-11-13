Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria Remain Unchanged Until the End of Heating Season

Electricity and heating prices will not change until the end of the heating season, the chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov said on 13th of November after the regulator's meeting in relation to Bulgargaz's announcement about price increase of the natural gas by nearly 5% in the first quarter of the new year, reports BNT.

Ivan Ivanov, EWRC Chair: If this trend is preserved on world markets where the price of crude oil, which a month ago reached 86 dollars per barrel, but gradually decreased and is currently just under 70 dollars per barrel, I can say the price of natural gas will be adjusted but this will not lead either to an increase in the price of heat or to an increase in the price of electricity. The cost of electricity and heat will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.