Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria Remain Unchanged Until the End of Heating Season

Business » ENERGY | November 13, 2018, Tuesday // 20:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria Remain Unchanged Until the End of Heating Season

Electricity and heating prices will not change until the end of the heating season, the chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov said on 13th of November after the regulator's meeting in relation to Bulgargaz's announcement about price increase of the natural gas by nearly 5% in the first quarter of the new year, reports BNT. 

Ivan Ivanov, EWRC Chair: If this trend is preserved on world markets where the price of crude oil, which a month ago reached 86 dollars per barrel, but gradually decreased and is currently just under 70 dollars per barrel, I can say the price of natural gas will be adjusted but this will not lead either to an increase in the price of heat or to an increase in the price of electricity. The cost of electricity and heat will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria