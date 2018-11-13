Sofia to Host Belarus-Bulgaria Business Forum on 20 November

The Belarusian-Bulgarian business forum will take place in Sofia on 20 November, BelTA learned from the National Center for Marketing of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

The program of the visit will include business negotiations with potential partners at the forum, and also visits to Bulgarian enterprises and organizations.

The business forum will be held as part of the meeting of the Belarusian-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and sci-tech cooperation with the support of the Belarusian embassy in Bulgaria. The National Center for Marketing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the organizer of the forum. The organizer on Bulgaria's behalf is the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Economy.

According to the National Center for Marketing, Belarus-Bulgaria investment cooperation has been vibrant recently. Bulgaria has been gradually increasing its direct investment in Belarus ($0.3 million in 2009, $15.4 million in 2016, $17.3 million in 2017). As of 1 January 2018, there were 89 enterprises with the Bulgarian capital in the country.



