Bulgarian Police Shuts Down High-tech illegal Cannabis Production Facility

The Bulgarian authorities have shut down a high-tech illegal cannabis production facility and arrested two suspects, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

A total of 589 cannabis plants in pots and 3.3 kg of dry cannabis were found in the facility, which was located in a two-storey house in the town of Dragoman near the border with Serbia, some 45 km northwest of Sofia, the statement said.

During the operation, which was held on Sunday after thermovision observation, the authorities also seized an electronic scale, two vacuum plastic bag sealers, a machine for grinding herbs, and a large quantity of chemical components for the production of the prohibited drug, and arrested a 28-year-old woman, owner of the property, and a 45-year-old man.

In addition, in the garage adjoining the house, the police found an electric generator that powered the air conditioner of the illegal greenhouse, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to official data, Bulgaria seized 33.8 tons of cannabis in 2017.