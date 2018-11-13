Political Scientist: Desire for Change and Accumulated Tension Cause Bulgarians to Look Political Alternatives

Politics | November 13, 2018, Tuesday // 20:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Political Scientist: Desire for Change and Accumulated Tension Cause Bulgarians to Look Political Alternatives

The desire for change and the accumulating tension cause people to look for new faces beyond the familiar GERB and BSP, political scientist Parvan Simeonov, manager of Bulgarian polling agency Gallup International, told Focus Radio.

Due to wear and tear of the government, at some point those in power may also look for a new cadre in order to curb the tension, he said. A year and a half after the presidential elections, President Rumen Radev still retains the image of one who stands against the status quo, the analyst said, adding that new people may also appear at this moment of increased social tension. He further commented on the possibility of new general elections. Those in power are evaluating the strength of their rival, and in new elections it may be that Boyko Borissov will be in a better position than the present one, Parvan Simeonov said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria