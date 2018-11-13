The EC Partially Suspends Monitoring of Bulgaria
The European Commission partially suspends monitoring of Bulgaria from next year. The Commission presents the regular reports on Romania and Bulgaria under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. This is the latest progress report for Bulgaria and Romania, prepared by the team of Jean-Claude Juncker.
Three of the six monitoring areas over Bulgaria are cancelled. These are: the indicators of the independence of the judiciary, the legal framework and the fight against organized crime. However, monitoring in key areas remains.
The report recommends continuing judicial reform to increase professionalism, accountability and efficiency. Our country has to prove that there are professional and non-partisan investigations in Bulgaria on allegations of high-level corruption. Further measures need to be taken to prevent and combat corruption, especially at borders and in local government. Although Romania will take over the European Presidency in two months, the monitoring of our northern neighbor continues.
The European Parliament today adopted a resolution urging Bucharest to ensure the rule of law.
