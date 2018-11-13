Bulgarian President Radev Vetoes the Latest Amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act

President Rumen Radev has vetoed the latest amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act. Speaking to reporters, he said the Parliament has enough time to consider the veto and adopt the state budget for 2019 on time, the Bulgarian National Television reports.

Asked if he would accept a meeting with GERB to discuss their proposals on the motor third-party liability insurance, the president said the ruling party first owes an explanation to the Bulgarian people, while by constitution he could intervene at the final stage of the legislative process.



The latest amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act amend several other tax laws, increasing the tax on old cars as of January 2019. This is the 11th veto by President Radev. So far the Parliament has supported only his veto on the law on privatization and post-privatization control.

Full text of the President's veto is published on the presidential website HERE.