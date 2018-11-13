Facebook Will Give You 10 minutes to Delete a Message
Facebook will soon allow you to delete messages that you've already sent via its Messenger app, according to the Business Insider.
Plans for the "unsend" feature were found in the release notes for the newest Messenger app update made available to iOS users Tuesday. The note states that users will be able to remove a message within 10 minutes of sending it "if you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread."
The release notes say that the feature is "coming soon," but didn't give an exact date for when it would arrive on users' phones.
Facebook first floated plans for rolling out the "unsend" feature back in April. The announcement was in response to TechCrunch's reportthat the social network had been quietly deleting old messages from its CEO Mark Zuckerberg over fears of future hacks and data breaches. The revelations were met with heavy backlash.
Experts have previously expressed concerns that allowing users to "unsend" messages could have severe implications, since such a feature could allow evidence of harassment and abuse via Messenger to be erased.
But similar features already exist on other apps that Facebook owns: WhatsApp users were given the ability last year to delete messages for up to an hour after they're initially sent, and Instagram has let you "unsend" messages ever since direct messaging was first added to the platform in 2013.
