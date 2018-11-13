From Today Comes into Force Winter Maintenance of the National Road Network
pixabay.com
From today, comes into force winter maintenance of the national road network. The Road Agency urges drivers who have not changed the summer tires of their winter cars to do it as soon as possible.
The reason - the expected possibility of snow in the high-mountain regions. In the maintenance of 20,000 km of national roads in the winter will be attended by nearly 3,000 snow removal machines, as well as sand and salt spreading machines
