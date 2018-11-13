Today is The International Day of the Blind People and the World Day of Goodness
Society | November 13, 2018, Tuesday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On November 13, the world celebrates the International Day of the blind people and the World Day of Goodness.
On November 13, the world celebrates the International Day of the blind people and the World Day of Goodness.
The two days are coincided on one date because they are connected to each other. The blind people need the support of those who can see, and the good people have an inner need to help.
November 3 was declared the UN International Day of the Blind People in 1946, the birthday date of the French nobleman Valentin Haüy, who laid the foundations for world blind education and based in Paris the world's first banner for the blind.
- » Facebook Will Give You 10 minutes to Delete a Message
- » Over 2350 Old Tires have been Collected in Sofia in the Last Month
- » 44 Dead in California Fires
- » UFO Investigated in Ireland After Multiple Aircraft Sightings
- » Bulgaria Ranked Highest in Europe in Consumption of Mass and Cheap Antibiotics
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Light Rain in Some Areas, Highs Between 10°C and 15°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)