Bulgaria: Today is The International Day of the Blind People and the World Day of Goodness pixabay.com

On November 13, the world celebrates the International Day of the blind people and the World Day of Goodness.

The two days are coincided on one date because they are connected to each other. The blind people need the support of those who can see, and the good people have an inner need to help.

November 3 was declared the UN International Day of the Blind People in 1946, the birthday date of the French nobleman Valentin Haüy, who laid the foundations for world blind education and based in Paris the world's first banner for the blind.

