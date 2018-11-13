Over 2350 Old Tires have been Collected in Sofia in the Last Month
Over 9300 old tires were collected for one year during the campaign. Over 2350 were collected in one month. This is what Tatatyana Asenova from the Metropolitan Inspectorate commented, according to the Bulgarian National Television.
There are 13 special places in the capital, where citizens can leave their old tires.
There are also intensified inspections of the tire repair shops as well as the secondary raw material checkpoints.
There are also fines for throwing tires after a change. The fines are between BGN 100 and BGN 5000.
