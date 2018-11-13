Mariya Gabriel: Europe Must Keep People at the Centre of Digital Policy
At a working meeting in Paris, as part of the annual Internet Governance Forum, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel discussed, with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, European leadership and digital sovereignty, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
The two stated the position that if Europe keeps people at the centre of its digital policy, it will be able to cope with challenges and be among digital transformation leaders on a global scale.
Mariya Gabriel laid emphasis on the importance of issues such as the fight against disinformation online, personal data protection, digital skills of citizens.
- » ECB to Test Six Bulgarian Banks before Banking Union Membership
- » EC Will Present Tomorrow the Progress Reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism
- » Minister Pavlova: Bulgarian EU Presidency was Victim to Fake News
- » Bulgaria’s GERB Backs Weber to be EPP Spitzenkandidat in European Parliament 2019 Elections
- » Bulgaria Referred to European Justice Court over Railway Safety Directive Compliance
- » The EC Urges Bulgaria to Introduce the Air Quality Directive