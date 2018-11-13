Mariya Gabriel: Europe Must Keep People at the Centre of Digital Policy

At a working meeting in Paris, as part of the annual Internet Governance Forum, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel discussed, with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, European leadership and digital sovereignty, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The two stated the position that if Europe keeps people at the centre of its digital policy, it will be able to cope with challenges and be among digital transformation leaders on a global scale.

Mariya Gabriel laid emphasis on the importance of issues such as the fight against disinformation online, personal data protection, digital skills of citizens.