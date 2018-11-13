Israel-Gaza Violence Threatens to Derail Peace Efforts

Israel-Gaza Violence Threatens to Derail Peace Efforts

Renewed violence in Gaza threatened to thwart efforts to end months of unrest as Israeli air strikes killed four Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building while a barrage of rocket fire from the enclave left one dead on Tuesday, reports AFP

The flare-up came after a deadly Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip on Sunday that led Hamas to vow revenge.

Israel's military said it had so far struck more than 100 militant sites in response to over 370 rockets fired from the Hamas-run territory Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Missile defences intercepted more than 100 rockets from Gaza and most others fell in open areas, though some hit houses and other civilian structures, the military said.

