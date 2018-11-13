ECB to Test Six Bulgarian Banks before Banking Union Membership
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 13, 2018, Tuesday // 08:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European Central Bank will undertake a comprehensive assessment of six Bulgarian banks by next July, it said on Monday, part of Sofia’s effort to join the banking union before adapting the euro currency, reports Reuters.
The banks to be tested are UniCredit Bulbank AD, DSK Bank EAD, United Bulgarian Bank AD, First Investment Bank AD, Central Cooperative Bank AD, and Investbank AD, the ECB said in a statement.
The test will include an asset quality review and a stress test.
- » Mariya Gabriel: Europe Must Keep People at the Centre of Digital Policy
- » EC Will Present Tomorrow the Progress Reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism
- » Minister Pavlova: Bulgarian EU Presidency was Victim to Fake News
- » Bulgaria’s GERB Backs Weber to be EPP Spitzenkandidat in European Parliament 2019 Elections
- » Bulgaria Referred to European Justice Court over Railway Safety Directive Compliance
- » The EC Urges Bulgaria to Introduce the Air Quality Directive
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)