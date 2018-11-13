Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Light Rain in Some Areas, Highs Between 10°C and 15°C
Today it will be mostly sunny, light rain is expected in some places, the maximum temperatures will reach 10°C to 15°C, meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
Light to moderate wind from northeast will bring cold air. Low cloudiness and reduced visibility over the flatlands. Light rain in some areas. The weather will remain mostly sunny over Southwest Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan region. Maximum temperatures between 10°C and 15°C in most areas, up to 18°C in the remote southwestern areas.
