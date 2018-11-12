Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Dip 21.3% up to September 2018

In January-September 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries fell 21.3% year-on-year to BGN 11.65 billion, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said, reports Focus News Agency.

The main trade partners, representing 53.1% of Bulgarian exports to non-EU countries, were Turkey, China, Serbia, the US, Macedonia and Russia. The greatest decrease was registered in mineral fuel, lubricants and related (51.4%) and beverages and tobacco (39.3%).

In the same period, Bulgaria’s imports from third countries rose 6.1% to BGN 16.55 billion at CIF prices.

Alone in September, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries went down by 8.4% year-on-year to BGN 1.48 billion, while the imports increased 19.1% to BGN 1.93 billion.

In January- September 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries and the EU totalled nearly BGN 39.8 billion, 1.5% less than a year earlier, while its imports rose 7.5% to BGN 46.15 billion (at CIF prices). In September, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) was negative at BGN 452.6 million.